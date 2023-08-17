Earth Today | Virgin Islands fisherfolk get inspiration from Barbadian peers

A GROUP of fisherfolk representatives and one representative from the Virgin Islands’ Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DOAF) recently benefited from a three-day peer learning exchange to Barbados.

The exchange, held between July 19 and 21, was hosted by the Barbados National Union of Fisherfolk Organisation (BARNUFO) with support from the Barbados Fisheries Division. It allowed the participants to engage with a functioning umbrella fisherfolk organisation in Barbados and learn how they are involved in fisheries management and decision-making.

“Participants were also exposed to learning opportunities on topics such as stewardship, gender in fisheries, fisherfolk leadership, sustainable fisheries and application of innovative fishing technology,” said a release from the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI).

The exchange forms a part of capacity building efforts by CANARI and the Caribbean Network of Fisherfolk Organisations (CNFO) under the ongoing Darwin Plus-funded project. Called capacity building in fisheries evidence, networks and management in the Virgin Islands, the project is to support the development of a formalised network of fisherfolk in the Virgin Islands to enable greater participation in decision-making.

Sessions were facilitated by the Barbados Fisheries Division, Coastal Zone Management Unit, Morgan’s Fish House Inc, Centre for Resource Management and Environmental Studies of the University of the West Indies (UWI-CERMES), Central Fish Processors Association and fisherfolk at the Bridgetown Fisheries Complex, Weston, Pile Bay, and Oistins Landing Sites.

“It was a very good experience, not only for them but for us also,” noted Vernel Nicholls, president of BARNUFO, which hosted the Virgin Islands participants.

“[The exchange] allowed our guests to observe the way the Barbados fisheries sector is structured and the importance of government, private sector and fisherfolk working together to manage and sustain the fisheries resources,” Nicholls added.

Participant Brent Brodie, chairman of the interim committee of fisherfolk working toward the formation and formalisation of a network for Virgin Islands fisherfolk, was impressed by BARNUFO’s level of organisation and noted that the exchange highlighted the benefits of being organised.

“There are a lot of benefits to being in an association [including] learning opportunities, being involved in decision-making, partnering with the private sector and networking with other Caribbean countries,” he said.

“Our fishers learnt a lot and were able to experience a different way of fishing and culture. I’m glad we got this opportunity, especially [to show] just how important and effective an active and working fisherfolk organisation can be for its members,” said Kia Soares, fisheries assistant with DOAF.

The Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) in the United Kingdom (UK), which is part of the UK government’s Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), is implementing the project in partnership with CANARI and DOAF within the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change of the Government of the Virgin Islands.