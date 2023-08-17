Fire chief offered $400,000 bail

WESTERN BUREAU: Floyd McLean, head of the Jamaica Fire Brigade Region IV, who was charged with sexual touching of a child, was offered bail in the sum of $400,000 when he appeared in the St James Parish Court today.

He is to surrender his travel documents and report every Tuesday and Thursday to the Porus Police Station in Manchester.

McLean, who returns to court on September 22 for a hearing date, allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl who was on summer job at the fire brigade department in Montego Bay, one of the stations in the west that he heads.

Reports are that the youngster reported the matter to her family, who alerted the police. McLean was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and charged on Wednesday, after a visit to his office by a police forensics team.

McLean, a well decorated officer, joined the fire brigade in 1990. He wears many hats and has carried out assignments such as senior manager area officer; divisional commander; fleet manager; fire safety practitioner; fire investigator (structural, arson, bush), fire suppression operative and policy development team member, just to name a few.

He currently holds a Commonwealth Executive Masters in Public Administration, a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management, Maintenance Management, and Strategic Command Course, a Diploma in Management Studies and has completed various courses such as Structural Fire Investigation, Supervisory Management Course and Introduction to Public Speaking.

- Janet Silvera

