INDECOM probing police killing of St Andrew man
Published:Thursday | August 17, 2023 | 9:21 PM
The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into a police fatal shooting along Knightsdale Drive, St Andrew sometime after 5:00 pm today.
The Gleaner understands that the deceased man, known as Orane Wright or 'Thug Fashion', operated a business.
A source close to the probe told The Gleaner that the man was reportedly on the police radar.
The police have issued a public advisory asking motorists to use alternative routes.
Investigations are ongoing.- Andre Williams
