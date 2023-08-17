INDECOM probing police killing of St Andrew man

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into a police fatal shooting along Knightsdale Drive, St Andrew sometime after 5:00 pm today.

The Gleaner understands that the deceased man, known as Orane Wright or 'Thug Fashion', operated a business.

A source close to the probe told The Gleaner that the man was reportedly on the police radar.

The police have issued a public advisory asking motorists to use alternative routes.

Investigations are ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.