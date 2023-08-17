JAMPRO appoints new film commissioner

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has announced the appointment of Jackie Jacqueline Jackson as Jamaica’s new film commissioner.

JAMPRO says with a distinguished career spanning over 15 years in media and entertainment, Jackson brings a wealth of expertise to drive the growth and global outreach of Jamaica’s film, animation, and music (FAM) industries.

Jackson’s journey in developing Jamaica’s cultural and creative industries began in 2008 as a producer for Television Jamaica (TVJ).

Over the years, she has worked with media houses such as the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, Geejam Media, BET – 106 & Park, Comedy Central – The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Revolt TV, Story Culture, ISH and Back Roads Entertainment.

Jackson established Ideate That Limited, an interactive multimedia ideation creative venture.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Through this venture, she has collaborated with numerous local and international clients, providing strategy consulting and multimedia production services.

Her creative pursuits have expanded into producing an original Jamaican TV show titled Psychology of… which is broadcast on Television Jamaica (TVJ). The show delves into the nation’s distinctive colloquial culture and has garnered success over two seasons: “Bad Mind” and “BUN”. A third season is in preproduction.

Jackson also actively participates in mentoring the youth at the Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC), UWI, where she serves as an adjunct lecturer for Film Producing.

Academically, Jackson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication with a specialisation in Television from the CARIMAC, along with a minor in Philosophy from the University of the West Indies, Mona. To further develop her skills and expertise, she earned a Master of Arts in Media Arts at Long Island University in New York, with a concentration in multimedia creation, media management and specialising in film, video and television production.

Jackson said: “I am honoured and thrilled to assume the role of film commissioner for Jamaica. The vast potential for growth and collaboration within the film, animation, and music sectors fills me with great excitement. I look forward to working closely with industry stakeholders, filmmakers, government agencies, and local communities to chart a prosperous path for our creative ecosystem.”

As the newly appointed film commissioner, Jackson is entrusted with promoting the export of, and investment in, the film, animation and music sectors while fostering a thriving local creative landscape that embraces innovation, diversity, and cultural richness.