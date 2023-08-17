PNP blasts cabinet policy barring ministers from speaking on Integrity Commission issues

People's National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding says the Government's decision not to allow Cabinet ministers and government lawmakers to comment on matters related to the Integrity Commission and the identities of the six parliamentarians under investigation for illicit enrichment is shocking and deeply concerning.

Golding argues that the notion of creating a policy to shield Ministers from speaking is a glaring attempt to obstruct transparency and evade the responsibility of elected officials to the Jamaican people.

“The excuse that this policy is intended to preserve the confidentiality of Cabinet deliberations disguises its true intent. In reality, it is a political manoeuvre to shield parliamentarians from being held accountable for their actions and potential wrongdoings. This is not the kind of leadership and governance that Jamaicans deserve,” charged Golding.

“The very essence of democratic governance hinges on transparency, accountability, and the duty of elected officials to provide explanations to the people they serve. This policy undermines these fundamental principles and erodes the trust between the government and the citizens,” he added.

The PNP president says the party views this policy as a dangerous subversion of democratic values.

“It is an abuse of power at the highest level, and it contradicts the ideals of open and honest governance that the Jamaican people have a right to expect from their elected representatives.”

Golding, who is also Leader of the Opposition, says the PNP stands in stark contrast to this approach.

“We have taken the responsible step of voluntarily disclosing the status of all our parliamentarians with regard to the IC's investigations. This goes further to our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability.”

He wants the government to reconsider its decision.

“Our nation deserves leadership that is open, honest, and dedicated to serving the best interests of all citizens.”

