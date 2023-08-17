Sarah’s Children provides gifts of hope in Gregory Park

St James-based Sarah’s Children has joined concerted efforts to bring normalcy back to 44 Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine, following the recent attack that left homes burned and 47 people homeless.

The foundation saw representatives taking the trek to the East Central St Catherine community on Tuesday to give hope to the residents who are still recovering from the traumatic incident in which one person was shot and killed on Saturday morning.

“We heard the sad tale and saw the picture of a child going through the rubble to retrieve a burnt tablet. That hurts badly,” said Dolis Campbell, a member of the foundation. “The sadness was real when you realised that this is Jamaica and that this level of cruelty could be done, so we are here today to assist with toys and a small donation.”

Campbell said the foundation was formed in March 2018 to honour the memory of her mother, Sarah Darling Findlay, and that its aim is to touch lives in meaningful ways.

During the brief encounter, several residents openly wept while tears of joy welled up in others’ eyes.

Among the items donated were gifts of clothing valued at $250,000-plus as well as $100,000 to help with back-to-school expenses.

“We are very thankful for this help as each dollar makes a difference to our children,” said resident Annie Gocul. “God bless them for the books, clothing ,and the envelopes they brought today.”

In the meantime, the St Catherine South police also gave gifts and tokens to some of the affected residents.

“Last year, we launched an initiative called ‘Shop with a Cop’. This is like an extension among ourselves, and we decided to give support to these needy individuals, so members supply various items that we are going to share between here and [nearby community] Mexico, where others suffered a similar dilemma,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Paulett Baker.

The police said the fear factor in the space is very high and that that was why additional resources were being deployed.

Several residents said it was a very difficult time for them and that they were thankful for any kind gesture.