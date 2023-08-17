Small farmers to get assistance through the AIC’s Match Grant Scheme

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government will make significant investments in the agricultural sector to support small farmers with up to 80 per cent of the central resources for their farming enterprise.

Speaking on agriculture matters earlier this month, the prime minister said:

“I want to make an announcement today that the Agro-Investment Corporation (AIC) will be putting in place what is called a matching grant scheme for small farmers under the Southern Plain Agricultural Development Project. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to empower and uplift small farmers by providing them with up to 80 per cent of the central resources toward their farming enterprise.”

In this regard, the prime minister encouraged all small farmers participating in the agricultural opportunities that the AIC will provide under the Southern Plains Agricultural Development Project to get information on the match grant scheme.

AGRICULTURAL POLICE FORCE

Addressing the lack of irrigation, which is a factor limiting the expansion of agriculture in Jamaica, the prime minister noted that the government is making more investments to expand irrigation. Of the 200,000 hectares of arable land, only 31,000 hectares (about 15 per cent) are irrigated.

He said: “If we are serious about expanding agricultural output, investments have to be made in agricultural infrastructure, particularly irrigation. I am pleased to say today that we have the Essex Valley and Southern Plains Irrigation projects, which are ongoing, and those two projects will bring about 5,200 hectares of land under irrigation, which will move us up to about 18 per cent of our arable land irrigated.”

In addition, Prime Minister Holness noted that with the new Pedro Plains irrigation project, the country is moving steadily towards irrigating more arable lands.

Importantly, the prime minister emphasised the need for more young people to build businesses in agriculture. “We need to work together to build businesses in agriculture where people with different skills, different aptitudes and talents come together to create a business in agriculture like what we are doing now through the Agro-Investment Corporation.”

In the meantime, the minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining is tasked with creating a viable solution to this issue of praedial larceny. Holness noted that there is legislation in place for a special police force, the agricultural police force, and the minister of agriculture, fisheries and mining is to get that legislation operational.