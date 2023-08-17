St Andrew scrap metal labourer charged for alleged rape of 11-y-o

A 46-year-old St Andrew scrap metal labourer has been charged for the alleged rape of an 11-year-old girl in her bedroom at her home.

He is Bruce Stewart, otherwise called 'Zaggy'.

The Hunts Bay police report that in June, Stewart, who is a family friend, paid a visit and requested to use the bathroom.

The child reportedly granted him access to the home and Stewart allegedly went to her room where he held her down and raped her.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Stewart was held on Saturday, August 05, and subsequently pointed out during an identification parade.

He was later interviewed in the presence of his attorney and consequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

