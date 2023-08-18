72-y-o brother charged for chopping death of 59-y-o sister in St Ann

A 72-year-old man was on Thursday charged for the fatal chopping of his 59-year-old sister at her home in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

Stanley Brady, an electrician of Garvey Meade, Portmore, St Catherine, is to go to court to answer a charge of murder.

The police report that on the afternoon of Saturday, August 12, Linette Brady was at home in Thicketts district when she was attacked by her brother, who inflicted several chop wounds to her body.

The police say she managed to escape and ran to her neighbour’s house, where she collapsed.

Members of the community attacked her brother, who was rescued by the police.

Both injured persons were assisted to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and her brother was treated.

On Thursday, August 17, the man was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

