Alleged gangsters accused of crimes in Gregory Park remanded

Two alleged gangsters were today remanded in the St Catherine Parish Court on charges related to crimes committed in the Gregory Park area of Portmore.

Phillip Scott is on charges of murder and being a part of a criminal organisation.

His co-accused Tyrese Taylor is charged with murder, unauthorized possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon, being a part of a criminal organisation, knowingly conspiring with a criminal organisation, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Scott's attorney Hugh Thompson dismissed the allegations against his client.

"Mr Scott is still perplexed and shocked by these charges as he has been living with his girlfriend in Old Harbour since April 18, 2023," Thompson argued.

The lawyer said that it was on his advice that his client relocated as he told him to leave Gregory Park.

Taylor and Scott were remanded and were ordered to appear before the Gun Court on September 11.

The men were charged after being named as persons of interest by the police in connection to crimes in the Gregory Park area.

- Rasbert Turner

