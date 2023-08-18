Edgar Llewellyn laid to rest

Edgar Hales Llewellyn, the late senior superintendent at the former Public Works Department (PWD), and senior projects manager at the National Works Agency (NWA), respectively, is remembered for his outstanding work in river-training and restoration of roads especially during natural disasters for more than 40 years of service to Jamaica as a public servant.

Llewellyn, who passed away recently had his funeral service at St. Richard of Chichester Roman Catholic on Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

Stephen Shaw, senior corporate communications manager at the NWA, who gave tribute, said Llewellyn was a true icon in the field of flood rehabilitation and infrastructural development.

“His contributions to the betterment of our country are immeasurable and his legacy will forever remain in our hearts and minds. Over the years his dedication and expertise led him to become a trusted leader and a beacon of knowledge for his colleagues,” said Shaw.

Some of the major projects he has undertaken include the maintenance of the hangar at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and the court building in Port Maria in St Mary. Shaw also said his work was exceptional in river-training and flood restoration.

“His expertise in managing and mitigating flood damage was unparalleled. He travelled across the country addressing the aftermath of the devastations of floods and hurricanes. His work was instrumental in the restoration of our nation during those trying times in the early 2000s when some parishes were declared disaster areas,” he said.

SELFLESS AND HUMBLE HUSBAND

In 2006 Llewellyn was conferred with the Order of Distinction for exceptional work in restoring the country after the devastation brought on by floods and hurricanes.

Errol Greene, regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority, who worked with him in his early years of his career, said he admired Llewellyn and strived to emulate him.

“He was a true professional and a dedicated public servant. Never flustered, always cool. He gave his life to this country. Jamaica is poorer today at the loss of Edgar,” he said.

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport and Member of Parliament for Portland Western Daryl Vaz described Llewellyn as an organised and dependable person.

“Wherever Edgar went he developed bonds of friendship. Part of his success, however, was that he had a contact in every community so that could provide him information on how the work was progressing,” he said, noting that he knew the parishes well and every river and gully by name.

Mike Henry commended Llewellyn for building the drainage system within the May Pen area in his constituency. “As you depart from us brother in your physical form, the memories that you have given us are not only the joy of knowing you, but also your dedication to duty and will forever be embedded in the annals of the history of Clarendon,” he said.

His wife, Hyacinth, remembers him as a selfless and humble husband. “Edgar, others have spoken of your love, loyalty and dedication to the many persons and causes during your life. I could not have asked for a more selfless and humble husband ... You have left us many memories of a life well lived.”

His children, Garnet, Gena and Jonelle said he taught them to show gratitude and was always keen on them getting a sound education. This is attested in the provision of support for his children’s education, and that of other children outside of his family who were in need.

Llewellyn was laid to rest at the Dovecot Memorial Park in St. Catherine.