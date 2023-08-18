Ex-soldier fatally shot at his gate in Old Harbour

A licensed firearm holder, who is a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force, was gunned down at this gate early this morning in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

He has been identified as 69-year-old Clifford Edwards, otherwise called 'Black Puss', of Old Harbour Glades.

His firearm went missing in the attack.

It is reported that about 1 a.m., the former soldier was at his gate in his community when explosions were heard.

He was found suffering from gunshot wounds by residents who went to investigate.

The police were called to the scene.

No motive has been established for the killing.

- Rasbert Turner

