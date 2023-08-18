Jamaican students participate in US 2023 Caribbean Youth Ambassadors Programme

SIX JAMAICAN students, along with one mentor, are participants in the United States Government’s Youth Ambassadors (YA) Program, slated for August 16-30. The impressive group left the island and will join a contingent of over 60 Caribbean youth in this rich multi-cultural exchange.

Ranging in ages 15-18 years, Jamaica’s participants each demonstrate tenacity and commitment to lead positive change in the lives of other youth within their schools and communities.

The YA Program aims to develop a cadre of young adults from countries throughout the Western Hemisphere, who possess a strong sense of civic responsibility, a commitment to their communities and strong interpersonal leadership skills. Through this YA program, participants will be immersed in activities surrounding leadership and community service through youth transformation. They are scheduled to take place in Virginia, Vermont and Washington, DC.

At a pre-departure orientation session held at the Courtyard Marriott on Tuesday, the participants were briefed by members of the US Embassy’s Public Affairs team, on what to expect during the exchange. They were also supported with helpful information on how to make the most of the opportunity.

As part of the pre-departure session the students, accompanied by their parents, shared details on their expectations of this programme. They also went further to share on their dreams to see educational, economic and social progress for Jamaica’s youth, and spoke powerfully on the positive impact they want to make in their respective communities. Collectively, they believe in the power of strong parental involvement, sports, mentorship and community service as key factors that contribute to a student’s success. They all look forward to the experience to be gained through this exchange with hopes that it will build their capacities as leaders.

The US Embassy’s Public Affairs Officer Bobby Adelson believes that this programme will provide unique opportunities to Jamaica’s youth. He said that the students are “outstanding and each demonstrate a passion and strong commitment to bring about positive change in their communities”. He went further to state that “the programme highlights the US government’s ongoing commitment to youth development in Jamaica and throughout the region”.

The group of seven will join youth ambassadors and mentors from Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad & Tobago.

The YA Program is one of several US government educational and cultural exchange programmes administered by the US Embassy in Kingston. To learn more about this and other programmes, visit the embassy’s website at www.jm.usembassy.gov