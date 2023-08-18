Labour minister meets with dismissed farm workers amid claims of victimisation

Labour Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has requested that four farm workers who were sent back home early by their Canadian employer provide his ministry with written statements to aid investigations into allegations of victimisation.

Five workers were sent back home earlier this month, with media reports linking their early dismissal to their involvement in a June protest of their living conditions in Canada.

Charles met with four of the repatriated workers on Friday morning to get a firsthand account of the matter. The labour ministry said the fifth farm worker, who was also invited, indicated that he was unable to attend.

The labour ministry said the farm workers expressed their disappointment at returning home earlier than expected and shared concerns about their prospects for future participation in the farm work programme.

Charles reportedly assured the workers that while the ministry has a vital interest in protecting the integrity of the programme, its top priority is to ensure that the rights and interests of the workers are upheld.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The workers assured the ministry's team that they have full access to and are aware of the channels provided to them for communicating challenges they experience with their employment," the ministry said

It also noted that the four workers were adamant that they had not spoken to any media representative or to anyone connected to the media about the situation, but indicated that they were aware that two media representatives had visited the farm in the days prior to their departure.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.