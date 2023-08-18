Lions Club of Mona partners with Bowden Hill community for health fair

When Zara Harriott-Walker, a Jamaican registered nurse living in Boston, decided to give back to her community in Stony Hill in the form of a health fair, she sought assistance from several agencies and volunteers. It was a dream come true, when the Ministry of Health, Hope Institute, Kazam Services, ‘Chinloya Hands of Therapy’, Lions Club of Mona and Rotary Club of Central Cayman Islands provided the foundation support she needed to execute this project.

On Sunday, July 23, approximately 120 Bowden Hill community members benefitted from services, such as eye screening, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, haemoglobin level checks, dental cleaning and extractions, body mass index, cholesterol and pap smear tests and massage therapy. Visitors also received information on safeguarding mental health and the importance of screening for chronic illnesses. Local and overseas nurses, University of Technology (UTech students, dental hygienists, dental surgeon, gynaecologist, friends and community leaders were enthusiastic as they steered the day’s activities to a resounding success. A release from the group offered special thanks to Veronica Bennett, Janice Walker, Dr Lenroy Bryan, Dr Chantol Pringle, Livramente Ramos, Milcah Pamphill, Ramsay McDonald, Chef Melvin Bailey, Craig Henry, Stephanie Pinnock, Jamaica Customs, Sviatlana James, Darnette Patterson, Taspfoy Dickens- Smith, Chinloya Allen, Kay-Ann Robinson, Sophia Smith and Lisa McDonald.

The Lions Club of Mona is a member of a global service organisation with a special focus on sight preservation. The release notes that one of the focus areas for this administrative year is working with the blind, persons with low vision and identifying persons with refractive errors. This is in keeping with the National Eye Strategic Plan set out by the Ministry of Health. The mantra of new president, Chevaughn Sutherland, is ‘United in Service, Stronger in Action.’