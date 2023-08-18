Man found dead at home with stab wounds in St Ann

The Cave Valley police in St Ann have launched an investigation into a case of murder committed in Cuffie Ridge district.

Dead is Errol Cameron, 55, unemployed of Cuffie Ridge.

It is reported that about 3 a.m., Cameron and two others, a man and a woman, were involved in a dispute, during which the parties hurled stones at each other.

Cameron ran towards his house in the community.

He was later found in his one-room premises with wounds.

The Cave Valley police were summoned and cops responded.

Checks made by the police found Cameron's body on his bed with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

A piece of concrete block was also seen beside the body.

- Rasbert Turner

