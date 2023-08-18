Parts of St Andrew to be without electricity on Sunday

Sections of St Andrew will be without electricity for about 10 hours on Sunday, the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has advised.

The company said the outage is set for between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

It said the outage will facilitate maintenance work, such as the replacement of old poles and vegetation management on major lines.

"Yes…we know the timing isn't great, especially with the World Championships and heat, but this maintenance outage is an essential part of our efforts to strengthen the power system to serve you better," the JPS said on its social media accounts.

Among the areas to be affected are Manor Park, Stillwell Road, Grosvenor Terrace, Norbrook Drive, Long Lane, Stony Hill, Orange Grove, Airy Castle, Bowden Hill, Golden Spring, Temple Hall, Mt Pleasant, Zion Hill, Lawrence Tavern and Glengoffe.

