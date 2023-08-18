Portmore travel agent charged with fraud over hotel reservation

A Portmore businesswoman has been charged with fraud on allegations of failing to return more than $900,000 to a woman over a hotel booking.

A date is to be set for 39-year-old Kenniesha Burrell, of Phoenix Park in St Catherine, who is charged with fraudulent conversion, to appear in court.

The police say the charge stemmed from an incident that occurred between January and August.

Reports from the Portmore police are that Burrell, who is known to the complainant as a travel reservations agent, was allegedly paid $992,000 for reservations to be made at a five-star all-inclusive hotel.

On the date of check-in, Burrell reportedly contacted the woman and told her that there was no vacancy at the hotel and that she will be reimbursed.

However, the woman was only refunded $70,000.

As a result, the woman made a report to the police.

Burrell was arrested and subsequently charged.

