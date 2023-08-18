Residents of New Longville in Clarendon get postal agency

Residents of New Longville in Clarendon North Central can once again enjoy some of the services of the Post and Telecommunications Department from their own postal agency.

The relocated New Longville Postal Agency was officially opened by Information Minister and Member of Parliament, Robert Morgan, on Thursday at its new home, the Beulah All-Age School.

For roughly four years, the services of the agency were administered at the May Pen Post Office, due to its previous location becoming obsolete.

“We toiled very hard with Jamaica Post to find a location and we're very thankful to the Chairman of the Board as well as the Principal who were kind enough to give us facilities here at Beulah All-Age School, so that we can have a postal agency,” Morgan said.

He pointed out that the facility will be of benefit to the community, as many persons depend on postal agencies for various services.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“A lot of older members of our community still collect their bills through postal agencies, a lot of persons collect their PATH benefits through postal agencies and post offices and numerous other communications and correspondences,” the Minister outlined.

In addition, Morgan said that the reopening of the facility will improve the lives of those residents who previously had to travel to May Pen to access postal services.

“[They] will now have the opportunity to have an easier life by just climbing the hill a little bit and coming up to this postal agency,” Morgan said, while thanking the residents for their patience.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, who was also present, lauded the fact that the facility will make communication more accessible for the rural community.

“The importance of what we are doing here this morning comes as a result of the hard work of the Government that has brought about a stable economy [and] the environment for developments, such as bringing a postal agency into this side of North Central Clarendon,” the Minister said.

McKenzie urged the residents to take pride in the facility as they use its services.

Community members who were present at the opening ceremony expressed their delight at the reopening of the facility.

They will be served by postal agent and resident, Joy Bird, who was also a picture of elation.

Others present at the opening included Western Regional Coordinator at Jamaica Post, Julianne Faulknor; Jamaica Post's Clarendon Regional Manager, Grace Simms; and Senior Education Officer for Region 7 at the Ministry of Education and Youth, Patrice Supria.

The Post and Telecommunications Department (Jamaica Post) manages the island's network of nearly 400 post offices and postal agencies. Postal agencies primarily collect and deliver mail and sell postage stamps.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.