St Catherine businessman accused of pulling licensed gun on mother and child remanded

St Catherine businessman Kenrick Ferguson, who allegedly used his licensed firearm to threaten a woman and her child, was today remanded and had his matter transferred to the Gun Court.

Ferguson, 51, of Glengoffe district, appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on charges of unauthorized use of firearm, using a firearm to commit a felony, assault at common law, and malicious destruction of property.

He was remanded until September 18.

Allegations are that on August 11, the accused and the female complainant had a dispute.

He allegedly brandished his licensed firearm and threatened the woman and her 10-year-old son.

He also allegedly damaged the complainant's Toyota motor car.

A report was made to the Glengoffe Police and an investigation led to his arrest.

Ferguson was formally charged following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

