Traffic to be diverted in Black River to facilitate road works

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that traffic is to be diverted in a section of Black River, St Elizabeth, beginning Sunday.

The section of roadway to be affected is the Black River to Scott Cove main road in the vicinity of the entrance to Black River High School.

The restriction, which is set to last three days, is to facilitate rehabilitative road works on a section of the corridor.

Community Relations Officer of the southern region at the NWA, Howard Hendriks, explains that the work includes excavation of the roadway, laying of base course material and overlay with asphaltic concrete.

Motorists, travelling from Black River westerly to Scotts Cove should turn right at Exchange Drive and proceed to Lovers Lane in New Town.

Motorists will turn left and drive along Lovers Lane unto West Street and continue on to the Black River to Scotts Cove main road. The opposite prevails when coming easterly from Scotts Cove.

The NWA says the improvements to the road surface along the busy corridor will allow for freer movement of traffic and ease of access to major communities such as White House, Treasure Beach, Bluefields, Crawford, Black River, Font Hill and Savanna-la-Mar.

Motorists are being reminded to obey the instructions of the flagmen and traffic signs are posted along the corridor during the period of works.

