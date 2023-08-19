Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley back home following treatment overseas

It's home sweet home for 14-year-old burn victim Ackalia Dunkley who is now back on Jamaican soil after receiving medical care in the United States.

The schoolgirl was on Friday discharged from the Joseph M Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, where she successfully completed seven surgeries.

She arrived with her father, Ruphema Dunkley, at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Saturday, after spending two months in hospital.

Ackalia told The Gleaner "I am feeling fine," when asked about her thoughts on being back home.

Ruphema Dunkley, her father, said "I am glad that she is back home. The feeling is great to know that I could come back down and assist in her recovery. I want to give thanks to the medical team both overseas and here and all those that contributed to make this possible."

Ackalia sustained mostly second-degree burns, which affected 50 percent of her body, during a gas stove explosion at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, on Friday, June 16.

Some US$45,000 was raised to fly her to the United States for further treatment.

Ackalia was first taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment and will continue receiving treatment for her recovery there.

- Ashley Anguin

