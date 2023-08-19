Elderly farmer allegedly confesses to Hanover double murder

An 84-year-old man has reportedly confessed to killing his wife and another female senior citizen in Hanover on August 12.

The accused, a farmer from Grange district in Hanover, reportedly turned himself in to the police and confessed to the double murder after days on the run.

It's reported that about 5 p.m. on August 12, 80-year-old retiree Patsy Allen was found in her Kendal district home by a relative.

The family member alerted the Lucea police and Allen was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two hours later, Allen's caregiver, 73-year-old Teka Anderson-Nesbeth, was found dead at her home in Grange district by a relative.

She was stabbed in the head.

Her husband vanished, however, on August 18, the elderly man turned himself in to the Lucea police.

After being legally cautioned, he allegedly confessed to the murders of both women, shedding light on the tragic incidents. The police have not shared details of the confession.

However, the Jamaica Constabulary Force is reminding the public that domestic disputes can escalate quickly, often with devastating consequences.

"Domestic Violence Intervention Centres and other professional facilities are available to provide mediation and support. Seek their expertise early to navigate conflicts safely and prevent potential violence. There is strength in seeking help," it said.

