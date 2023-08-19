Firearm and ammunition seized in housing scheme in Savanna-la-Mar

The Savanna-la-Mar police seized a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid in Llandilo Phase VI, in the Westmoreland capital on Friday.

The police say about 5:45 p.m., a premises was searched which resulted in a Browning Single Action pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds being discovered in a house.

The police also found eight .45 rounds, three Remington 12 gauge rounds, one M16 magazine, 22 lead sheets and firearm cleaning solutions.

No one was arrested in connection to the find.

