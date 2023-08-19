GoodHeart | Di Cawna Library set to open fourth location

Many old refrigerators end up in waterways in the communities blocking the flow of water, making flooding more likely and then later become breeding sites for mosquitoes. Di Cawna Library repurposes old refrigerators and turns them into book cupboards. This allows children and adults to access books and school resources in under-served communities where access to a variety of books is not possible.

Rachael McDonald, co-founder of the library which became operational in October 2022, said the idea was born out of a street “reasoning” held with residents in the Rose Town community of St Andrew.

“The residents wanted to engage and uplift their communities. They wanted their children to read more, and to be able to improve and upscale their way of life. It is a hub for the written and spoken word, along with other activities [and] engagement,” she said.

Located at the intersection of Moore and Duff streets, zinc, wooden pallets and old refrigerators have been transformed into bookshelves by residents and attracts children as young two years old, teenagers, adults, and senior citizens, some in their 80s.

Today the library has approximately 1,000 titles ranging from novels, biographies and self-help texts and picture and story books.

In addition to reading, the library organises for residents to engage in other projects that bring them to the space on a regular basis.

“We get the old and non-functioning refrigerators from Wisynco and we turn them into book cases in these communities. Di Cawna Library is located in an easy-to-reach and very accessible corner in the community. This location is approved and endorsed by community members,” McDonald said. It is maintained and overseen by a local community-based organisation and its representatives who collaborate together.

“It is important to establish a synergy with a group of individuals on the ground. Using three old refrigerators and tons of palettes, book cupboards, benches and tables are made. Community members are involved and engaged in the build out. Each refrigerator is repurposed to cater to books and resources for children, adults and school books and resources,” McDonald said.

These book cupboards are then created and placed beside benches and tables that serve as safe spaces for reading and engagement. Books are borrowed, logged out and tracked. Book cupboards have a roof and accordion type doors that are closed to guarantee book safety.

In addition, the space and physical areas are designed to encourage a variety of community activities for all through the implementation of a calendar of events. This initiative encourages reuse, promotes literacy and education and facilitates partnerships and positive engagement.

Two additional locations for Di Cawna Library have been established in Providence Heights in Montego Bay, St James, and Billy’s Bay, Treasure Beach in St Elizabeth. A fourth location is set to be opened in St James in the coming weeks.

“We got on the ground in the communities to make this happen. We did not think it would gain so much traction because we were busy getting stakeholders to believe in the initiative. We want to establish greater partnerships so that we can get into all communities,” McDonald said.

Recently, the Barita Foundation partnered with Di Cawna Library, helping to build out the physical space in Providence Heights and engage a librarian.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com