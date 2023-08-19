Hanover's most wanted nabbed in St James

A man classified as Hanover's most wanted, O'brian Garvey, was apprehended by the St James police during a targeted operation in Marl Road, Mt Carey, St James, on Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Garvey, who goes by three aliases, 'Isis', 'F1' and 'Rambo', was wanted for wounding with intent in relation to an incident in McCreary district in Hopewell, in April.

A six-year-old boy, his mother and his grandfather all sustained bullet wounds during the incident.

Garvey had been on the run for four months.

The Hanover police labelled him as armed and dangerous.

- Janet Silvera

