INDECOM probing killing of alleged gunman by police in Old Harbour

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man the police say launched a brazen gun attack along West Street, Old Harbour in St Catherine, on Friday, before he was shot by an off-duty cop.

The police say about 3 p.m. a man conducted a transaction at a bank's automated teller machine (ATM) and re-entered a waiting vehicle. He was then reportedly attacked by an armed man, who fired shots at the vehicle.

The man and another person inside the vehicle were hit.

A policeman who was in the vicinity reportedly engaged the gunman, hitting him.

The police say a Glock pistol containing seven rounds of ammunition was found next to the alleged gunman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a media release on Saturday, INDECOM confirmed that two persons were shot and injured during the incident and one person, Shemar Clarke, was shot and killed by the off-duty policeman.

It said its investigation would include determining the origin of the gunshots received by the injured persons.

A total of four vehicles were damaged during the incident.

INDECOM said it was aware of video footage circulating on social media with some aspects of the incident, and encouraged members of the public to assist in the investigative process by contacting the Commission's Head Office or sending their information, photos or videos directly to INDECOM's official WhatsApp at (876)553-5555.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.