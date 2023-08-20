14-year-old burn victim Ackalia Dunkley back home following treatment overseas

Fourteen-year-old burn victim Ackalia Dunkley is happy to be home, arriving with her father, Ruphema Dunkley, at the Sangster International Airport in St James yesterday, after spending two months in a United States hospital.

Ackalia was discharged from the Joseph M Still Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, on Friday, where she successfully completed seven surgeries for severe burns to 50 per cent of her body.

“I am feeling fine,” Ackalia told The Sunday Gleaner yesterday after landing at the airport.

Her father added, “I am glad that she is back home. The feeling is great to know that I could come back down and assist in her recovery. I want to give thanks to the medical team both overseas and here and all those who contributed to make this possible.”

Ackalia was badly hurt from a gas stove explosion at her home in Burnt Savannah, St Elizabeth, on Friday, June 16. She sustained mostly second-degree burns to half of her body.

With the help of the Sanmerna Foundation, local and overseas donors, US$45,000 was raised to fly her to the United States for medical care.

Ackalia was first taken to the University Hospital of the West Indies for treatment and will continue receiving treatment for her recovery there.

