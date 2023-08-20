St James man charged for triple murder

The St James police have charged 28-year-old Wesley Reid, otherwise called 'Oshane', in connection with a triple murder in Roehampton, St James, on June 2.

Reid was charged with three counts of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The charges relate to the deaths of 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called 'Beenie', a warehouse attendant; 38-year-old Shevan Gordon, otherwise called 'King Kong' and 'Kong Terry', a tiler; and 56-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise 'Shotta', a taxi operator, all of Roehampton, St James.

The Montego Bay police say about 9:20 p.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and alerted them.

Upon their arrival, Gordon and Lawrence were seen lying beside a shop with chop wounds to their heads and Morris was seen close by with gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Reid was arrested. He was charged on Saturday after being questioned in the presence of his attorney.

