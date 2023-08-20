Teenager charged for alleged possession of gun and ammunition

A 16- year-old boy has been charged with several offences following the seizure of a firearm at his home on Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, Portmore, on August 16.

The police say about midday, lawmen were on an operation in the area, when a premises that was occupied by the teen was searched.

During the search, a .38 revolver containing one .38 round of ammunition was allegedly found in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

He is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and removal of mark on firearm.

