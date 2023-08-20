Update | 'F1' charged for several gun offences

The Hanover police have now charged 28-year-old O'brian Garvey, otherwise called 'F1', of Mount Grace district, Hopewell, Hanover, following his arrest on Friday.

Garvey was charged on Saturday with possession of a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony, shooting with intent and wounding with intent.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m. on April 2, an elderly man was at home with his relatives in McQuarrie district, Hopewell, when they were pounced upon by Garvey and accomplices who fired shots at them.

When the shooting subsided, two men and a six-year-old boy were seen with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital where they were admitted for treatment.

Garvey was arrested following an investigation.

His alleged accomplices are currently being sought by the police.

