66-year-old farmer charged with rape and grievous assault of 7-year-old girl

Sixty-six-year-old Reginald Hibbert, otherwise called 'Regie', a farmer of Albion Mountain, St Mary, was arrested and charged with rape and grievous assault following an incident in his community earlier this year.

Reports from the Albion police are that on three separate occasions in 2023, Hibbert sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl.

A report was made to the police and an investigation launched.

Hibbert was later arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.