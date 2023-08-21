Clarendon fishermen reported missing

The police are seeking the public's help to find two Clarendon fishermen who have been reported missing.

Denroy Morgan, 52, and 26-year-old Hilroy Reid, both from Capture Land, in Rocky Point have not been seen or heard from since Monday, August 14.

Morgan is of a dark complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Reid is of a dark complexion, medium build, and about 6 feet tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 11 a.m. on the day in question, Morgan and Reid were last seen in their community and have not been heard from since.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Their modes of dress at the time they went missing are unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Denroy Morgan and Hilroy Reid is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at (876) 986-2208, Police 119 emergency number to the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.