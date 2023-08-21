Hunters urged to abide by Wildlife Protection Act during bird hunting season

The National Environmental Planning Agency (NEPA) is urging hunters who will participate in the 2023 Game Bird Hunting Season to abide by the guidelines under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The season opened on Saturday, August 19 and runs for six weekends until Sunday, September 24.

Environmental coordinator for Fauna at NEPA, Ricardo Miller, told JIS News that there are four game birds that are recognised under the act.

These are the White-crowned Pigeon (also called Baldpate), White-winged Dove, Zenaida Dove (also known as Pea Dove) and the Mourning Dove (commonly called the Long-tailed Pea Dove).

He further informed that the season's hunting sessions are from sunrise to 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to sunset on Saturdays, and from sunrise to 9 a.m. on Sundays.

“For each session, a hunter with a valid hunting licence is permitted up to 20 game birds,” Miller said, adding that of the four approved birds, “you can have no more than 15 White-crowned Pigeons”.

It is also important to note that the feathered heads of all game birds shot, must be retained on the bird for inspection.

Miller pointed out that there are 17 established game reserves/sanctuaries across the island where hunting is prohibited.

“Some of them (game reserves) are wetland [and] areas with large amounts of mangroves where a lot of these birds are breeding. The White-crowned Pigeon in particular likes to breed in mangrove areas. So, we want to keep the hunting pressure away from those areas,” he explained.

Other areas where hunting is not allowed include forest reserves, the Blue and John Crown Mountains National Park and within 50 metres of their boundaries.

The environmental coordinator also wants Jamaicans to know that, given how well the approved game birds reproduce and with the monitoring done each season, “we are not in any threat of losing these birds on the island”.

He also emphasised that game wardens and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force along with NEPA officers will do constant monitoring of hunting activities to ensure compliance.

Each breach under the Wildlife Protection Act will attract a fine of up to $100,000 or 12-months' imprisonment.

Persons desirous of participating in the 2023 Game Bird Hunting Season must obtain a hunting licence from NEPA's head office at 10 Caledonia Avenue, Kingston 5, or any of the authorised vendors islandwide.

A hunting licence costs $25,000 and all applicants must have a valid firearm licence/user's permit for a shotgun to access the licences.

Hunters are reminded that hunting reports not completed and returned by December 31 of the same year of the season, attract a late processing fee of $5,000, which must be paid before a subsequent hunter's licence is granted.

For additional information, persons may get a copy of the Hunter's Guidebook offered by NEPA at its offices or visit their website at www.nepa.gov.jm.

