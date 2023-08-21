Man shot on Winchester Road in St Andrew

A male employee of a courier business located on Winchester Road in St Andrew was shot this morning.

A section of roadway has been cordoned off as investigators process the scene.

Details of the shooting are yet to be released.

Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.

