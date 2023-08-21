New child-friendly space launched under $6.7m US-Ja partnership

A fifth child-friendly space has been opened under the $6.7 million US-Jamaica Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership.

The new space in Manchester, operated by the Ministry of Justice’s Victim Services Division (VSD), comes in the final year of the partnership and, similar to the other spaces opened across the island, helps Jamaica’s most vulnerable children who have been victims or witnesses of violent crimes, including human trafficking.

This is the first space located in Manchester and complements the previously launched spaces in Trelawny, Kingston, Portland, and St James.

The United States and Jamaica signed the CPC Partnership in 2018 which concluded in May 2023 following the final high-level annual dialogues. The partnership outlines a multi-year plan developed jointly to build on Jamaica’s existing efforts to prosecute and punish perpetrators of child-trafficking, identify child- trafficking victims, and strengthen the provision of comprehensive protective services, and prevent child trafficking from occurring.

This is the first partnership of its kind in the Caribbean and has supported actions, such as the creation of a National Referral Mechanism, and institutionalised trafficking specific trainings across various disciplines. The opening of this child-friendly space is another clear result of the commitments of both governments to support child victims of trafficking in persons. In partnership, the United States has provided funding through the Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons and Jamaican ministries, departments, and agencies have invested resources and personnel working towards the goals and objectives outlined in the CPC Partnership plan.

Child-friendly spaces are designed with children’s needs in mind, offering a warm, welcoming environment for child-crime victims, including for conducting interviews and providing assistance to child victims and witnesses.

The VSD, previously Victim Support Unit, is the arm of the Ministry of Justice established to provide therapeutic interventions for all victims of crime. This new space within the VSD offices will support children, identifying their needs, and assisting their participation in the justice system. Children will be able to access counselling, emotional support, crisis intervention, court preparation, and victim advocacy for child victims of crime, including human trafficking. With funding under the CPC Partnership, the Warnath Group provided furnishings and a mural by Jamaican artist Monique Kidd, brightening the room and creating a safe and tranquil environment. In addition to the space itself, the Warnath Group also provided specialised training to officials operating the space to deliver quality, trauma-informed services to children.

Speaking at the launch, Amy Tachco, chargé d’affaires at the U Embassy in Kingston, said, “This new space in Mandeville expands the safety net we have created together in spaces across the island: in Kingston, Trelawny, Montego Bay, and Port Antonio. The fact that the Victim Services Division will be able to use this space in conjunction with other Jamaican Government entities, including the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse right next door, increases its potential to support child victims in seeking justice and healing.”

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck added that “today’s opening of a fifth child friendly space in collaboration with the US Embassy and the Warnath Group is significant. It is important for us to send a strong message to communities and families that far too many of our children are suffering in silence”.