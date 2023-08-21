PNP calls for gov’t to reconsider AMC complex divestment

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is strongly urging the Government to rethink the divestment of the Agricultural Marketing Corporation (AMC) complex in Kingston.

In a letter dated August 17, tenants were advised that the divestment process has started and the Government is “conducting the necessary due diligence to identify an appropriate modality for divestment, after which an investor will be identified through a transparent, competitive process”.

The process is due for completion by the first quarter of next year.

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society Lenworth Fulton has spoken out against the move.

READ: AMC tenants served notice

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The PNP says it too is greatly concerned.

It argues that the facilities within the complex have for decades supported farmers through inventory holding, both ambient and cold; sorting, grading, inspection and packaging of particularly export crops; and served as a distribution hub for farmers' produce, supplying hotels, hospitals and large wholesale outlets.

The PNP says it is concerned that with post-harvest losses climbing as high as 40% for some crops, the government deems it appropriate to divest itself from the very facility whose services reduce post-harvest losses.

Of equal concern is the loss of a facility that supports exports, it adds.

The PNP is contending that the move runs counter to the government's stated intention to place greater emphasis on the variables that facilitate export.

That's why it wants the government to reconsider the move.

“In fact, we advance the position that more agricultural complexes that offer appropriate storage, an efficient and responsive distribution system, and sorting and grading facilities should be built by the government.

“We believe that this will stimulate agriculture production and remove the bad experiences of glut and scarcity; reduce excessive produce assembly costs; lower high wholesale and retail margins; and temper high seasonal and geographic variation in prices."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.