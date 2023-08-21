Students, parents hail New Fortress Energy Foundation for back-to-school support

With the start of the new academic year just a few weeks away, more than 2,000 students benefitted from a much-needed financial boost at three major back-to-school fairs held by New Fortress Energy Foundation from August 11 to August 16.

Since its inception in Jamaica in 2016, New Fortress Energy, through its foundation, has provided financial aid and school supplies to over 10,000 infant, primary and secondary school students, bursaries to more than 200 students, laptops and tablets to over 550 primary, secondary and tertiary students. As part of its tertiary STEM scholarship programme, the company has also invested over $100 million in scholarships for students studying at The University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, Jamaica, and Caribbean Maritime University.

The students were selected by their principals, guidance counsellors, teachers and community leaders, and benefitted from over $35 million in financial aid and school supplies. They were selected based on their high performance, their potential to do better and their financial needs.

Verona Carter, vice president, New Fortress Energy, said, “We know that there are hundreds of brilliant students who have the potential, the passion and the desire to use education to secure a brighter future for themselves and their families. That is why this programme is so important to us. On behalf of our chairman and founder, Wes Edens, we remain committed to helping our next generation reach their full potential.”

More than 1,000 infant, primary and secondary school students received financial vouchers of J$10,000 each to purchase uniforms and supplies from partnering stores in the parishes. Additionally, 60 high-school students received bursaries valued at $50,000 each to cover the cost of their tuition and external examinations, more than 2,000 students received backpacks, notebooks and school supplies, while more than 300 students received medical and dental screenings courtesy of the St James Health Department, as well as private doctors and dentists from the Hayes community in Clarendon.

Hugh Roy Blake, principal for Hayes Primary School, said, “We want to thank New Fortress Energy for assisting our students for the 2023-2024 school year. We can look forward to a great year because of this support that our students have received. With more students having greater access to education, our future is brighter as a nation, as they can work towards their dreams of positively contributing to society. May the Lord continue to bless New Fortress Energy.”

Loreen Ludford, principal of Salt Savannah Primary School in Clarendon, said, “We are very grateful for such a significant support from New Fortress Energy as only a few of our students are not needy. Thank you very much, NFE, on behalf of our entire staff and parent body.”

Grade-five student Shamelia Taylor from Old Harbour Bay Primary School, had much to say about the company and her overall experience.

She said, “This is my second time being here, and seeing the interns that were working with the company and what they had to say made me realise that I wanted to be like them. They made me think positively about myself, which helped me overcome my stage fright, not be shy, and be a better person for those around me.”

Ohemma Blake, an upper-sixth-form student from Old Harbour High School, said,“Being a bursary recipient, I would like to say many thanks to New Fortress Energy for their assistance, especially during these difficult times. Their assistance so far has not only allowed me to pay my sixth-form fees, but also allowed me to pay off and sit my CAPE exams. Additionally, hearing their engineering interns speak and share their experience was very impactful and highlighted the various possibilities that exist in the world.”

In the meantime, George Goode, principal of Old Harbour Primary, said, “The impact of this initiative is far-reaching. I must commend New Fortress Energy for its forward-thinking approach, for taking care of Jamaica’s future by taking care of our youth. An educational investment is the best investment for our country. Thank you for your time, and efforts, and for providing opportunities for our brilliant future. All the best in your future endeavours.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Tadeen Ebanks, an Old Harbour parent, said, “Back to school is often a very tedious and difficult time for many parents and caregivers within the community. I would like to commend NFE for taking the initiative and giving back, as each assistance provides a cushion of support for us as parents.”