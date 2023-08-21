Taxi operator charged with rape, buggery, burglary and assault

A taxi operator was charged under the Sexual Offences Act by lawmen assigned to the St Mary Police Division following an incident in Rio Nuevo in St Mary on Thursday, August 17.

Charged is 45-year-old Kevin Broomfield, otherwise called 'Phoenix', a taxi operator of Content, St Ann. Broomfield was charged with rape, buggery, burglary and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

According to police reports, at about 9:00 p.m. on August 17, Broomfield kicked in the door and entered the complainant's apartment and a physical altercation occurred.

The victim was hit in the face multiple times when she lost consciousness. She later realised that she was sexually assaulted.

A report was made to the police and Broomfield arrested.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On Sunday, August 20, Broomfield was charged after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.