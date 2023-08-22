Caribbean Airlines says flights operating as scheduled

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) says its flights for Tuesday are operating as scheduled.

In a media release Tuesday, the airline said the regular operation is working in parallel with recovery flights, some operated by charters on behalf of the airline to accommodate any remaining displaced passengers.

The company says it continues to contact affected customers by phone.

The airline's services were severely affected by a sickout by pilots, resulting in the cancellation of several domestic, regional and international flights on Sunday.

On Monday, the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago granted an ex-parte injunction against the Trinidad and Tobago Airlines Pilots Association, preventing its president, executive members as well as their servants or agents from “taking or continuing to take and/or participating howsoever in industrial action within the meaning of the Industrial Relations Act…including calling in sick en masse.”

The court has also ordered that the association direct “forthwith” to instruct or direct CAL workers who are its members to “immediately report for duty as rostered and as they are required to do in the normal course of their employment.”

