Fisheries Ministry issues warning amid closure of conch season

The public is being advised that the conch fishing season has been closed.

Fisheries Minister Floyd Green has issued an order for the season to be closed between August 8, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

During this period, the fishing of conch is strictly prohibited.

The period coincides with the peak breeding season of the species and this time allows the animals to mature and revive their population.

All operators of eating establishments, including restaurants, hotels, bed-and-breakfast and street-side vendors who are in possession of conch or conch products are being asked to submit declarations in writing to the National Fisheries Authority outlining the location, quantity and level of processing of conch in their possession by August 29.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

After this date, the public is reminded that it is illegal to possess, sell or process conch meat.

Additionally, all conch meat and products previously declared can only be lawfully kept in cold storage or for personal consumption.

No conch or conch products can be imported during the closed season.

All undeclared and illegally traded conch found in the possession of anyone will be seized and the person or persons arrested and charged before a court of law and could be fined up to a maximum of $3 million or two years imprisonment.

The National Fisheries Authority is urging all Jamaicans and our foreign visitors, especially patrons of conch meat, to desist from supporting any illegal trade of conch during the closed season for conch.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.