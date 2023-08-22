Green appoints independent team to review JAS election processes

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green has announced the members of the independent Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Electoral Review Committee, which is to be chaired by attorney Donahue Martin.

The other members include Deputy Director of Elections, Gladstone Brown; Agriculturalist, Hydel Brown; and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining's Chief Technical Director, Courtney Cole and Senior Legal Officer, Marsha Locke.

Last month, Green met with the executive of the JAS and it was agreed that an independent committee would be put in place.

The agriculture minister said the committee will be reviewing the processes involved in conducting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the election process to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

“I am looking forward to the recommendations of the committee. The JAS is a critical organisation for agriculture and the farmers, and as such, the Ministry will do all in its power to ensure that the JAS can effectively and efficiently function,” stated Green.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The JAS is being sued by one of its affiliates, the Westmoreland Association of Branch Societies against its board of directors.

The case stems from an injunction filed by Ian Hill, a member of the Westmoreland Association of Branch Societies, to have the nominations for the positions of president, first vice-president and second vice-president reopened, contending that the nominations which were opened in October 2021 and closed in November 2021 were not in keeping with the provisions of the organisation's constitution.

Three candidates are in the race to replace the incumbent Lenworth Fulton.

Second vice-president Owen Dobson, who heads the Westmoreland Association of Branch Societies, Albert Green, president of the Kingston and St Andrew Association of Branch Societies and Fabian Rhule, president of the St Mary Association of Branch Societies are the three contenders.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.