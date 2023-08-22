Growth & Jobs | Educators upgrade their skills to teach STEM

SEVERAL EDUCATORS across Jamaica have advanced their skills in teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-related topics in the classroom.

The teachers participated in the Scientific Research Council’s (SRC) Summer Attachment Programme that ended recently.

The initiative, which was relaunched a year ago, focuses on assisting prospective and current teachers to better present STEM topics to students and inspire youngsters to pursue a career in the field of STEM.

Technical Information Officer at the SRC, Leigia Hall, said there was widespread support this year from educators in all the regions.

“Last year, the number of persons who showed up was between 20 and 25. This year, we went past our target, which was 30, and engaged over 40 [individuals]. We hope to go bigger and better next year,” Hall said.

The four-day event began on August 11. It included online workshops and an in-person tour of STEM facilities at the SRC’s Hope Road complex.

Among other things, the educators were exposed to the different ways STEM education can be implemented in the classroom, developing lesson plans based on STEM, developing strategies on presenting STEM materials and lessons in an engaging way, and the applicability of STEM theories through a hands-on approach.

“The teachers expressed that the programme was very meaningful and beneficial in preparing them to be better equipped with the resources necessary to adequately translate STEM in the classroom. The programme closed with our participants enthusiastically anticipating next year’s events,” Hall said.

The SRC is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport with responsibility for fostering the development of scientific research, serving as a repository of scientific information and facilitating the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for Jamaica’s benefit.