Growth & Jobs | JN Foundation invites application for grant funding to improve communities

The JN Foundation is inviting chapters of the JN Circle across the island to submit proposals for projects that will improve their communities. Successful applications could access grant funding of up to $1.5 million to address issues related to youth and education, road safety, environmental and climate issues, financial inclusion, and literacy.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, said that the foundation’s commitment goes beyond mere grant funding. She noted that the capacity development sessions held for members of the JN Circle was intentionally out to empower members to discern and define projects, sharpen proposal writing skills, and gain project management proficiency.

“The intention is to strengthen capacity at the community level, so that our members may capitalise on opportunities to partner with other funding organisations in their work to improve their own outcomes,” she said.

Pointing to sustainability and collective benefit as a priority, Allen added, “We want project proposals that are also impactful for groups of people; and are designed in a manner which ensures longevity,” she noted. The deadline for the submission of proposals is August 31.

For proposals to be considered, they must meet the following criteria: projects must fit within the themes/focal areas; they must be sustainable and impactful; should have measurable and realistic outcomes; and the project budget should be aligned with the grant amount.

She urged persons to visit the JN Circle website at www.myjncircle.com to learn about the JN Circle and join a local chapter, so that they can be a part of an initiative in their community.

“There is a JN Circle attached to a JN Bank branch in every parish. As a member of a JN Circle, you can work with other JN members to make a difference and improve your community” she said.

The JN Foundation established a pool of funds to be accessed by chapters of the JN Circle, to fund initiatives that will serve to improve their communities. A selection committee is in place to review applications and determine the winning projects.

Last year, the JN Foundation awarded some $8.3 million for funding projects developed by members of the JN Circle, successfully implementing seven community-related projects across the island. The projects that were awarded grants included a skills training centre spearheaded by the Ocho Rios Baptist Church and the Rotary Club of Ocho Rios; the Port Maria Hospital in St Mary also benefitted from the grant funding with the donation of medical equipment, such as an ECG machine, pulse oximeters and a defibrillator.

Through the work of the JN Circle Junction chapter, the Bull Savannah Primary and Junior High School in St Elizabeth was awarded funding to furnish an existing open-air lunchroom that caters to some 40 students. The Lucea Circle assisted the Maryland Primary and Infant School in Hanover to obtain tablets that were used as loaners to students in need. The devices assisted them with accessing lessons remotely when necessary, and provide access to online resources.

Cross Keys and surrounding communities in southern Manchester benefited from a grant won by the Mandeville Circle to boost an agro-processing facility and improve a community centre. The Spanish Town Young Men Citizens Association’s computer lab in St Catherine was upgraded with needed air conditioning units.

The newly built centre of the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, was another recipient of the grants. The new centre was outfitted with chairs, tables, office equipment, kitchen appliances, cribs and utensils.

The JN Circle is a network of groups which comprise JN members and customers of the companies in The Jamaica National Group. It was introduced in August 2019 and allows members and customers, who share JN’s values, to take action aimed at improving outcomes for themselves and for all Jamaicans, wherever they reside. There are 16 JN Circle chapters across the country, with two other chapters in Canada and the United Kingdom.