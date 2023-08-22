Mechanic charged in relation to Old Harbour car-theft ring remanded

The auto mechanic who is charged in connection with an alleged car-stealing ring in Old Harbour, St Catherine, was remanded when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

Clayon Mills is charged with larceny of motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

When Mills appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court he was ordered remanded until September 8.

On August 1, police conducted an operation in the Gordonwood community in Old Harbour during which 11 stolen motor vehicles were found.

The police arrested Mills who allegedly failed to account for the vehicles.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The vehicles were seized and a comprehensive investigation launched, which resulted in Mills being charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.