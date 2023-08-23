79-y-o Clarendon man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds

A 79-year-old man was gunned down inside his home in York Town, Clarendon today.

He has been identified as Parnell Scott, a retiree of York Circle in York Town.

It is reported that early Wednesday morning, residents heard several loud explosions and summoned the police.

The police made several checks in the area, however, the scene was not located.

About 7:30 a.m., residents discovered the elderly man's body in his house and summoned the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

On arrival, the body was seen in the house on its back with several gunshot wounds.

The body was transported to hospital where it was pronounced dead.

This comes a week after a 62-year-old man was found with his head bashed in in Lionel Town, also in the parish.

On Monday, a 52-year-old man was also fatally shot along the Rowington Main Road in Milk River in the parish.

He has been identified as Dwight Simpson of Preddie in Milk River.

It is reported that Simpson was riding his bicycle along the main road when residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, Simpson was found on his back with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Clarendon has recorded a total of 67 murders up to August 12.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.