Education Minister says enough money available for school repairs

Education Minister Fayval Williams is assuring teachers that the Ministry of Education has enough funding to deal with infrastructural issues in schools.

Williams says issues will be addressed as reports are made available.

During a question-and-answer session at today's third and final day of the Jamaica Teachers' Association's (JTA) 59th annual conference at the Royalton Negril Resorts and Spa in Negril, Westmoreland, Williams said the issue lies in the length of time for the requests to be met.

“One of the important pillars of education transformation is infrastructure and technology. At the end of the day, we want our educators to be comfortable, and we want our students to be in classrooms that are well-equipped. Under the 2023-2024 critical repairs and infrastructural maintenance programme, $440 billion is allocated to critical repairs and maintenance activities in 125 schools across the seven regions,” said Williams.

Out of that budgeted amount, $165 million has been allocated to close 23 contracts that were carried forward from 2022, plus $210 million has been set aside for critical repairs across 95 schools for termite treatment, electrical repairs, repairs to bathrooms, and roof repairs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are not short of monies to do the work. What we need is a more accelerated process; it takes too long for the building officers to go out, come back, and go out again and come back. That is what is holding up the process,” Williams added.

She noted that the ministry's funds for capital spending, which includes infrastructure repair, are different from monies designated for recurring spending, which includes salaries for teachers.

During today's session at the JTA conference, the Ministry of Education announced that 16,000 pieces of furniture are being built to be distributed to schools by August 28.

Additionally, it was revealed that 32 schools have been identified for the installation of ramps to facilitate special-needs students.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.