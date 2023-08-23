Fewer Jamaicans attempting to illegally enter US via Mexico

Fewer Jamaicans are travelling through Mexico in a bid to illegally enter the United States.

“I understand that the numbers are down. The United States has changed its policy… they have a thing that if you cross the border illegally and you are identified and deported, you are banned from even applying for a regular tourist visa for five years,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith said.

She was speaking on the 'Good Morning Minister' Programme on Love 101-FM on Wednesday.

Johnson Smith argued that “some people feel like they are smarter than the system, but that is not the case”.

“The systems are becoming more sensitive, and they are sharing more information. We know that there are people being turned back from Panama as well. Remember Panama is how most people get to Mexico. So sometimes they are turned back from Panama before they get to Mexico,” she stated.

“Maybe you had an old conviction, and you don't even remember about it in the US, and you are going to Panama. But the US and Panama now share a lot of information, so it's going to flag you in Panama,” Johnson Smith added.

The foreign affairs minister reiterated that Jamaica was engaging with Panama and Mexico on these matters “which cause us concern where it seems to us that they have even gone beyond persons who are travelling illegally and starting to affect our legitimate travellers”.

Johnson Smith pointed out that when Jamaicans illegally enter a country it changes the island's profile.

“Fundamentally, it changes the profile of our travellers, and it makes it more difficult for us to lobby for visa facilitation. It is one of the things that are taken into consideration,” she stated.

