Gas prices down $0.25, Diesel down $0.38

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move down by $0.25 to sell for $183.95 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go down by $0.25 to sell for $188.45.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $0.38 per litre to sell for $179.65.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $187.55 per litre following a decrease of $0.58.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.06 to sell for $187.40.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $1.90 to sell for $62.79, while butane will move down by $2.06 to sell for $70.72 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

