HEART student applicants assured of enrolment

Jamaicans applying to the HEART NSTA/Trust, especially following the removal of fees up to level four, are being assured that if batches for courses are full at the time of their application, they will be accommodated in a future cohort.

Speaking recently on ‘Good Morning, Minister’, aired on Love 101 FM, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with Oversight for Digital Transformation and Skills, Senator Dr Dana Morris-Dixon, said there has been an increase in the number of applications received by HEART.

“I know some people have told me that they applied and [were told] there’s no space in this batch. [I have indicated that] the next batch starts in three months or six months. So, you may not get through in the batch right away, but you will get through in the next batch,” she told programme host, Information Minister Robert Morgan.

Dr Dixon explained that as the programmes end, “they take in new cohorts; so, if you apply, they will have you on the list and they will put you in the next batch”.

The removal of fees up to level four was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, during his 2023-24 Budget Debate presentation in March.

There have also been other additions to the HEART NSTA/Trust, as recently, the $2-billion Learning and Investment for Transformation programme was launched to bolster the social mobility of 2,500 young Jamaicans.

The initiative will target fifth- and sixth-form graduates and provide sustainable avenues for education, employment and assimilation into society.